Jane Street Group LLC Sells 27,006 Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,006 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.13. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UROY. B. Riley began coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

