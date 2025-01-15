Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NKTX opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

