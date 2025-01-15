JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 277,355 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 355.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 136.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 1,108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.83.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.84 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

