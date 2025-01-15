JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 373,280 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 3,022.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 331.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $290,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $582,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,105.16. This represents a 20.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,134. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

