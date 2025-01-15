Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Earns Hold Rating from Argus

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Argus in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $720.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,100,706.85. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

