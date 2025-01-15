William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on ENFN
Enfusion Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $259,340.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,036.83. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,469,746.32. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,404 shares of company stock worth $580,130 in the last 90 days. 36.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enfusion by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 30.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enfusion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enfusion
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.