William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NYSE ENFN opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $259,340.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,036.83. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,469,746.32. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,404 shares of company stock worth $580,130 in the last 90 days. 36.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enfusion by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 30.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enfusion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

