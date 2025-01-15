Piper Sandler Upgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Overweight

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CF. Oppenheimer started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,425. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.