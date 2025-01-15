Investors Purchase High Volume of Trump Media & Technology Group Call Options (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 323,897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the typical volume of 195,143 call options.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ DJT opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $79.38.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $2,110,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,798 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,360.06. This trade represents a 19.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,100 shares of company stock worth $16,274,894. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJT. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

