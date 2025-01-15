Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Evercore ISI

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of WBA opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 250.0% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

