Traders Purchase Large Volume of B. Riley Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 46,914 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the average volume of 25,260 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1,085.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $103,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $40.09.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

