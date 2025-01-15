Traders Purchase Large Volume of B. Riley Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 46,914 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the average volume of 25,260 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $40.09.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
