Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUMA. Benchmark raised their price target on Humacyte from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

HUMA opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $518.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,172.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,378.02. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 811,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $3,601,603.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,521.28. The trade was a 25.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,799 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

