Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOLD. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,175. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $259,863. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

