BMO Capital Markets Downgrades 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) to Market Perform

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 207.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $4.88 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59,833.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 271,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

