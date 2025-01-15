BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AXS

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.