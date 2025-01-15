HSBC Upgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Buy

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.80 price target on the bank’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $1.94 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 170.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,965,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,988,000 after purchasing an additional 55,444,555 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,542,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,616,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,833,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 208.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,851,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

