Truist Financial Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $55.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $753.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.23 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 33.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $72,869. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,521,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 789,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,884,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,245,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 955,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after buying an additional 120,356 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

