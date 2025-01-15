Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.17.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

Fiserv stock opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

