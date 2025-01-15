Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

