Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.52 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

