Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,886,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 198,719 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

