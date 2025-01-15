Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

