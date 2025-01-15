Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $119,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1,000.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

