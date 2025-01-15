Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,491,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 71,393 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 96,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 324.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 31,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 266,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

