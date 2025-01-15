Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 114,179 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

