Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,852 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE EVN opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.31.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
