Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after buying an additional 939,520 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,622,000 after buying an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VO opened at $266.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.86 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

