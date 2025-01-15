Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VBR opened at $199.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.72.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.