Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $348.04 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.44, a P/E/G ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,351 shares of company stock worth $37,515,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

