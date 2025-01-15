Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $609.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $473.89 and a fifty-two week high of $648.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $627.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.15. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

