Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 246.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $109.47 and a 12 month high of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

