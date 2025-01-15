Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 444,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after buying an additional 34,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,605. This represents a 27.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.12.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.57, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

