MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 176,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 273.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 384,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 93,972 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 190,106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 123,569 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $16.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

