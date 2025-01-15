Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,033 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

REM stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

