Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

PHT stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.