Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

