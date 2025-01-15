Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.20.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $210.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.28 and its 200-day moving average is $228.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

