Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 862.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,932,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ventas by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,420,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ventas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,364,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,261,000 after buying an additional 599,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Ventas by 217.4% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,905,000 after buying an additional 586,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Up 0.1 %

Ventas stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.82%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

