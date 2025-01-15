Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,462 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after acquiring an additional 517,329 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,872,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,652 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after buying an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,014,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,783,000 after purchasing an additional 147,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after buying an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

