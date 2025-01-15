iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,219,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $320.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $258.68 and a 1-year high of $336.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.99 and a 200-day moving average of $314.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

