Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

IAU stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.