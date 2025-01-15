Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 329,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 742,058 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

MHI stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

