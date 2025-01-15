Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 459 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,758,000 after buying an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $186.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $150.17 and a 52 week high of $209.88.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

