Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.68 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

