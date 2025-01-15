Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after buying an additional 774,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

