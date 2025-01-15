Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $216,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

