Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 188,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADX opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This trade represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

