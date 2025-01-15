Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.