Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,129 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $120,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

