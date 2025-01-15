Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $336.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $257.42 and a 1 year high of $358.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

