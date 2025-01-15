Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$77.03 and traded as high as C$82.81. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$82.65, with a volume of 586,366 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$84.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.83 per share, with a total value of C$492,014.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 85,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.71, for a total transaction of C$7,280,231.53. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

